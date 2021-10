There are a number of managerial ratifications on the agenda for tonight’s online meeting of County Committee.

Jack O’Connor, senior football, with selectors Micheál Quirke and Diarmuid Murphy; term undisclosed.

Stephen Molumphy, senior hurling, for a two year team. Pat Bennett will be a selector and Shane Briggs coach.

Advertisement

James Costello, minor football, for another year.

The County Committee meeting will also see delegates discuss motions for special congress.