Man United v Chelsea the main match today in Premier League

Michael Carrick has a massive task this afternoon for his first Premier League game as caretaker manager of Manchester United.

They are away to league leaders Chelsea from half-past-4.

Both sides go into the game having won in Europe during the week but Thomas Tuchel's side sit eight places and 12 points ahead of United in the league.

Before that there are four 2-o'clock games.

Manchester City entertain West Ham at the Etihad knowing a win will see them leapfrog Liverpool and go back into second.

The hosts were impressive midweek as they beat PSG in the Champions League while West Ham secured their place in the knock-out stages of the Europa League.

City manager Pep Guardiola has been impressed in recent times with David Moyes' side

Elsewhere, Brenford host Everton,

Struggling Leicester City and Watford meet at the King Power Stadium,

and Tottenham will look to put their midweek humiliation behind them when they go to Turf Moor to face Burnley.

In the Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers are away to Livingston from 12 midday.

While at 3-o'clock Celtic host Aberdeen.