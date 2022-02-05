Man United exit FA Cup

Manchester United will end a fifth season without a domestic trophy.

They were dumped out of the FA Cup at the fourth round stage by Championship side Middlesbrough.

United lost 8-7 on penalties, after the sides finished level at 1-1 after extra-time.

Several more lower league sides are plotting Premier League scalps in today’s batch of FA Cup fourth round matches.

Kidderminster of the National League North, entertain West Ham at 12.30.

At the same time, Chelsea play Plymouth of League One.

Frank Lampard takes charge of Everton for the first time, as they welcome Brentford to Goodison at 3.

League Two Hartlepool go to Crystal Palace.

Manchester City face free-scoring Championship leaders, Fulham.

Southampton play Coventry

Jeff Hendrick could make his QPR debut away to Peterborough

And there’s two all-Premier League ties, as Wolves face Norwich, and at 8 Tottenham play Brighton.

There’s also one game in the Premier League this evening.

Bottom side Burnley begin to claw back their games in hand, starting with Roy Hodgson’s Watford from 6.