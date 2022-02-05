Advertisement
Sport

Man United exit FA Cup

Feb 5, 2022 09:02 By radiokerrysport
Man United exit FA Cup Man United exit FA Cup
Share this article

Manchester United will end a fifth season without a domestic trophy.

They were dumped out of the FA Cup at the fourth round stage by Championship side Middlesbrough.

United lost 8-7 on penalties, after the sides finished level at 1-1 after extra-time.

Advertisement

Several more lower league sides are plotting Premier League scalps in today’s batch of FA Cup fourth round matches.

Kidderminster of the National League North, entertain West Ham at 12.30.

At the same time, Chelsea play Plymouth of League One.

Advertisement

Frank Lampard takes charge of Everton for the first time, as they welcome Brentford to Goodison at 3.

League Two Hartlepool go to Crystal Palace.

Manchester City face free-scoring Championship leaders, Fulham.

Advertisement

Southampton play Coventry

Jeff Hendrick could make his QPR debut away to Peterborough

And there’s two all-Premier League ties, as Wolves face Norwich, and at 8 Tottenham play Brighton.

Advertisement

====

There’s also one game in the Premier League this evening.

Bottom side Burnley begin to claw back their games in hand, starting with Roy Hodgson’s Watford from 6. 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus