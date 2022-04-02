Man City return to Premier League summit

Manchester City have returned to the top of the Premier League with a 2-nil away win at Burnley.

They leapfrog Liverpool, who had briefly moved to the summit following their 2-nil victory at home to Watford in the early kick-off.

Third-placed Chelsea were hammered 4-1 at Stamford Bridge by Brentford.

Wolves triumphed 2-1 against west Midlands rivals Aston Villa, Southampton and Leeds drew 1-all, and it was goalless in the game between Brighton and Norwich.

Manchester United will go to within a point of fourth place if they beat Leicester later.

Third-placed Hearts have been held to a 1-all draw away at Ross County in the Scottish Premiership.

They remain 14 points clear of fourth though, after Dundee United drew by the same scoreline at Hibs, who drop to sixth.

Motherwell are up to fifth after they won 4-2 at home to St Mirren, St Johnstone beat Livingston 1-nil, while it finished 2-all between bottom side Dundee and Aberdeen.