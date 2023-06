Leona Maguire is celebrating her second LPGA Tour win.

The Cavan native posted a final total of 21-under-par to win the Meijer (pr: my-er) LPGA Classic in Michigan last night.

Maguire finished two shots clear after a final round of eight-under-par 64.

And she says her game has been in good shape this season.



Stephanie Meadow was 13-under-par.