Maguire posts excellent second round

Leona Maguire has had an excellent second round at the Honda LPGA Thailand.

The Cavan golfer carded a five under par round of 67 to move to seven under - leaving her four shots off leader Sei Young Kim.

Lauren Walsh and Olivia Mehaffey are both level par heading into day two of the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco, eight shots behind leader Maria Fassi of Mexico

Padraig Harrington carded a one over par 72 at the first round of the Mexico Open.

South Africa's Erik van Rooyen leads on eight under.