Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow are in the field for the Evian Championship in France, one of the five women's major championships.

That starts today.

Padraig Harrington begins his quest to win a second Seniors Major of the year this morning.

His first round of the Senior Open at Gleneagles gets underway at 9.20.

On the DP World Tour, the likes of Paul Dunne, Niall Kearney and Jonathan Caldwell are among the field for the Cazoo Classic in Southport.