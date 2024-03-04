Advertisement
Sport

Lowry ties for fourth

Mar 4, 2024 17:11 By radiokerrysport
Lowry ties for fourth
Shane Lowry has finished in a tie for fourth at the rain delayed Cognizant Classic in Florida.

He shot a level-par final round of 71 which left him 13-under all-round.

American Austin Eckroat has won by three shots on 17-under-par.

