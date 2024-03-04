Lowry ties for fourth

Shane Lowry has finished in a tie for fourth at the rain delayed Cognizant Classic in Florida.
He shot a level-par final round of 71 which left him 13-under all-round.
American Austin Eckroat has won by three shots on 17-under-par.
