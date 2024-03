Shane Lowry leads following the opening round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida.

The Offaly native shot a 6 under par round of 66 to hold a one shot lead heading into day 2.

Rory McIlroy is one over, while Seamus Power is Level par.

At the Blue Bay LPGA in China, Stephanie Meadow carded a four under 68 in her second round to improve to 6 under par, and is just one shot behind the leaders.