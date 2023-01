Shane Lowry has a share of the lead ahead of tomorrow's final round at golf's Abu Dhabi Championship.

The Offaly man has signed for a six-under-par round of 66 to move to 13-under-par.

He's joined at the summit of the leaderboard by Min Woo Lee and Francesco Molinari.

Padraig Harrington will go into the final day at 11-under with Seamus Power seven-under.