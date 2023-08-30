Advertisement
Local GAA Results & Fixtures - Wednesday

Aug 30, 2023 13:25 By brendan
North Kerry Under 14 B Hurling Championship Round 2
Crotta O'Neill's 2 - 15 St. Brendan's 0 - 8
Causeway 3 - 12 Firies 2 - 7

Wednesday, 30 August
North Kerry Under 14 A Hurling Championship Round 2
Ballyheigue v Ballyduff @ Ballyheigue, 6.30p

North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Lixnaw v St. Brendan's @ Lixnaw, 6.45pm
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Hurling Championship Shield
Wed, 30 Aug,
(Round: Final), Dr. Crokes V Duagh 19:00, Ref: John Ross
Underage football fixtures for tonight U-15 Co Ch CUP
Wed, 30 Aug, Venue: Austin Stack Park, (U-15 Co Ch FINAL), East Kerry V North Kerry 20:00, Ref: Gary Kissane

U-15 Co Ch SHIELD
Wed, 30 Aug, Venue: Austin Stack Park, (U-15 Shield FINAL), St Brendan's Board V West Kerry Board 18:15, Ref: Evan Horan
Saturday 2nd of September

The LGFA Kerry County Championship
Tuesday Result
U15 County Championship Group C Quarter Final
Rathmore 3-07 v Ballymacelligott 3-13

U17B County championship
MKL Gaels v Corca Dhuibhne - Keel - 6.45pm

