Local GAA Fixtures Thursday

Aug 17, 2023 12:39 By brendan
Local GAA Fixtures Thursday
In Ladies Gaelic football,
There are 3 games to be played in Round 1 of the Bon Secours County Intermediate Football Championship
Firies -v- Austin Stacks - 7:30pm - Farranfore
MKL Gaels -v- Corca Dhuibhne - 7:30pm - Keel
Inbhear Scéine Gaels -v- Rathmore - 7:30pm – Tuosist
All 3 matches throw in at 7.30
The Kellihers’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U13 Div 5 final between Laune Rangers and Ballymacelligott takes place this evening, Thursday, Aug 17th in Na Gaeil. Throw in is at 7.30.

