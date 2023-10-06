Advertisement
Sport

Liverpool preserve 100% record

Oct 6, 2023 07:46 By radiokerrysport
Liverpool preserve 100% record
Liverpool preserved their 100 per cent start to Group E of the Europa League last night with a 2-nil win at home to Union S-G.

Summer signing Ryan Gravenberch netted the opener, with Diogo Jota sealing the result in added time.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says it's clear Gravenberch is a player with real potential

Elsewhere, Evan Ferguson came off the bench for Brighton in their 2-all draw with Marseille in Group B.

West Ham are now unbeaten in 17 European matches after a 2-1 win away to SC Freiburg of Germany.

But Rangers' poor form continued with a 2-1 loss to Aris in Cyprus.

In the Conference League, it took a John McGinn goal deep into injury time to see Aston Villa past Zrinjski of Bosnia-Herzegovina by a goal to nil.

Aberdeen collected their first point in the competition, playing out a 1-1 draw with HJK at Pittodrie.

