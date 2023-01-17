Advertisement
Liverpool looking for improvement in form as they play Wolves in Cup

Jan 17, 2023 08:01 By radiokerrysport
Liverpool looking for improvement in form as they play Wolves in Cup
Liverpool will look for an improvement in their recent form when they play Wolves in the FA Cup tonight.

Jurgen Klopp's side have yet to win in 2023 and lost 3-nil to Brighton in the Premier League last weekend.

The Seagulls await the winner of tonight's match in the fourth round.

Elsewhere, Accrington Stanley face Boreham Wood while West Brom play host to National League side Chesterfield.

Swansea take on Bristol City and Forest Green go up against Birmingham.

Kolo Toure's Wigan meet Luton.

