Liverpool 4 Points Clear

Liverpool go into the EFL Cup final on Sunday against Chelsea with a four point lead at the top of the Premier League.
They came from behind to beat Luton 4-1 at Anfield.
Captain Virgil Van Dijk opened the scoring for the hosts.
