Liverpool 4 Points Clear

Feb 22, 2024 10:37 By radiokerrysport
Liverpool go into the EFL Cup final on Sunday against Chelsea with a four point lead at the top of the Premier League.

They came from behind to beat Luton 4-1 at Anfield.

Captain Virgil Van Dijk opened the scoring for the hosts.

