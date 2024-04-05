Littler wins back to back Premier Leagues

Luke Littler has won back to back Premier League nights.
The 17 year old beat Gerwyn Price 6-3 in the final in Manchester to follow up last week's win in Belfast, and move top of the table in the process.
