Littler Named In Premier League Lineup

Luke Littler has been included in the line-up for the lucrative Premier League Darts after his run to the final of the PDC World Championship.

The 16-year old is joined by the man he lost to - new world champion and world number one Luke Humphries.

There are five former world champions in the tournament in Michael Smith, Michael Van Gerwen, Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price and Rob Cross also included.

Nathan Aspinall completes the field for the tournament, which gets underway on the 1st of February.