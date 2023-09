There’s an all national hunt card at Listowel this afternoon to open the 7 day Harvest Festival.

The feature race is the Kerry Group Steeplechase, worth €40,000.

The 2 and a half mile event at 4.55 boasts a select field of 4, including the 2022 victor Easy Games.

Advertisement

First race at the venue is at 2.

The going at Listowel is good.