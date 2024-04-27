Lions for Munster today in URC

Munster are in South Africa for their clash with the Emirates Lions in the United Rugby Championship today which kicks off at 4pm.

Meanwhile, Leinster look to bounce back from their defeat last week to the Lions as they take DHL Stormers at 5 past 6.

And Connacht play the Dragons, which kicks off at 8pm tonight.

Ulster moved into fifth place and are improved their play-off aspirations as they defeated Benetton by thirty-eight points to thirty-four at Ravenhill.

Tries from Tom Stewart, Reuben Crothers, Jacob Stockdale, Will Addison and Cormac Izuchukwu gave Richie Murphy's side an important bonus point win.