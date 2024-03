Limerick kept up their unbeaten run in Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League.

Despite going down to 14 men, John Kiely's charges battled back to rescue a 17 point all draw with Galway at Pearse Stadium.

That result means the All Ireland champions move into the semi finals.

Tipperary will join them after a 2-21 to 12 point win over Antrim while Dublin bested Westmeath 2-22 to 15 points.