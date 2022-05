Limerick are into the semi finals of the Munster Senior Football Championship after the most dramatic of circumstances this evening.

They needed penalties to get past Clare with both sides level after 90 minutes of play.

James Naugton scored the all important spot kick to send his side into the last 4.

It's the first time a football championship match has been decided on penalties.

Elsewhere Tipperary booked their place in the semi finals as they beat Waterford by 2-13 to 1-8.