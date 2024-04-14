Leinster through in Champions Cup

Leinster finally put their Ronan O'Gara nightmare to bed by beating La Rochelle this evening.

The Blues got the better of their Champions Cup rivals by booking a semi final spot after a 40-13 victory at the Aviva Stadium.

Leinster will face the Northampton Saints in the last 4.

They strolled away in the second half to beat the Bulls by 59 points to 22.

Toulouse and the Exeter Chiefs meet in the last of the Investec Champions Cup quarter finals this weekend.

The 2021 and 2020 winners do battle at 3pm this afternoon.

Connacht are looking to book their passage to the Challenge Cup semi finals today.

They face Benneton in the last 8 with kick off in Italy at 12:30pm.