The Leinster senior football championship kicked off with some big results this afternoon.

Louth are into the next round after beating Carlow 5-10 to 10 points.

Wexford will take on Dublin in the quarter finals after the Model County beat Offaly 1-15 to 1-12.

Veteran Ben Brosnan with the all important goal for the homeside at Wexford Park.

Wicklow have progressed to the last 8 after a 5-15 to 4-12 win over Laois.