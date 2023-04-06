Leinster name side for clash with Leicester

Caelan Doris has been named at openside flanker in place of the injured Josh van der Flier for Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup clash with Leicester tomorrow.

Van der Flier misses out with an ankle injury suffered in last weekend's win over Ulster.

Fellow Ireland backrow Doris returns in the seven shirt after missing the last two Leinster games through injury.

As expected, Garry Ringrose returns at second centre with Jimmy O'Brien moving to the wing in place of Jordan Larmour.

The rest of the side remains unchanged for the quarter-final tie at the Aviva Stadium (8pm).