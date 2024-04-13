Leinster against La Rochelle again today in Champions Cup

Leinster will once again look to beat La Rochelle in the Investec Champions Cup this evening.

The Blues come up against the French giants and Ronan O'Gara in their quarter-final after losing consecutive finals to them in the last two years.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at half-past-5.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the last-8 today Harlequins are away to Bordeaux from 3-o'clock while Northampton Saints host the Bulls this evening.

***

In the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup Ulster are away to Clermont Auvergne from half-pas5-12 this afternoon.