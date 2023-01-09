Lee Keegan retires from inter-county football

Mayo's Lee Keegan has retired from inter-county football.

The 33-year-old was Footballer of the Year in 2016, and also won five All Stars.

Keegan also collected seven Connacht medals, as well as the 2019 National League title.

Mayo manager Kevin McStay says the example set by the Westport man will 'continue to inspire Mayo for many years to come'.

The O'Byrne Cup tie between Wexford and Louth due to take place on Wednesday has been cancelled.

Louth opted out of the fixture in Wexford with both counties unable to progress to the semi-finals.

The Model County have been given a walkover.

The last four will be decided after Westmeath face Kildare, Laois take on Carlow, Meath play Longford and Dublin host Offaly on Wednesday.