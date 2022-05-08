Advertisement
Sport

Leclerc on pole in Miami

May 8, 2022 09:05 By radiokerrynews
Leclerc on pole in Miami
Ferrari driver and championship leader Charles Leclerc is on pole position for the Miami Grand Prix.

He'll be joined on the front row of the grid by his team-mate Carlos Sainz.

World champion Max Versappen qualified in third.

