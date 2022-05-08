Leclerc on pole in Miami

Ferrari driver and championship leader Charles Leclerc is on pole position for the Miami Grand Prix.
He'll be joined on the front row of the grid by his team-mate Carlos Sainz.
World champion Max Versappen qualified in third.
Advertisement
Ferrari driver and championship leader Charles Leclerc is on pole position for the Miami Grand Prix.
He'll be joined on the front row of the grid by his team-mate Carlos Sainz.
World champion Max Versappen qualified in third.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus