Charles Leclerc will start from pole position at today's French Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver will share the front row with championship leader Max Verstappen, with Sergio Perez in third.

Lewis Hamilton was fourth-quickest in yesterday's qualifying - just ahead of fellow Brits Lando Norris and Mercedes teammate George Russell in sixth.

Leclerc is looking to cut the gap to the world champion Verstappen in the driver's championship.

Lights out at the Circuit Paul Ricard is at 2pm.