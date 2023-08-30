Latest From US Open Round 2

The second round of the Final major of the year is underway as American duo Coco Gauff and Danielle Collins are on court.

Gauff - seeded sixth in the women's singles - plays Russian Mirra Andreeva at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

At 4 - Collins is up against Belgian 32nd seed Elise Mertens at the Louis Armstring Stadium.

Advertisement

Defending champion Iga Swiatek is on the same court after that match.

Men's seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is on the backfoot against Dominic Stricker.

The 21 year old Swiss player is currently ranked 128th in the world but managed to beat Tsitsipas in the first set 7 games to 5 and they’re now locked at 4 games apiece in this second set.

Advertisement

Second seed Novak Djokivic will be in action closer to 7 this evening.

++

Andy Murray recorded his 200th Grand Slam match win as he progressed to the second round of the US Open.

The former champion beat France's Corentin Moutet in straight sets.

Murray missed a couple of tournaments in the build up to competing in New York because of an abdominal issue but tells Sky Sports News, he's back to full fitness.

