Lakers Sign New Point Guard

On Saturday December 30th during the course of the InsureMyVan.ie Mens Basketball League between Scotts Lakers and Drogheda Wolves, point guard Terion Moss suffered an ankle injury which requires a rehabilitation of six to eight weeks.

With a busy run of games to contend with, the Club has swooped to procure the services of Leondre Washington as Terion Moss recuperates. Washington, a point guard in the same mould as Moss, is from Englewood New Jersey , stands at 6 ft and is a graduate of Robert Morris University( RMU Colonials). An adept passer with an explosive step he was most recently plying his trade in Kosovo.

Separately Jack O Sullivan, who also got injured in the same game, is also facing a spell on the sidelines, with a two month time frame put on his recovery.