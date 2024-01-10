Advertisement
Sport

Lakers Sign New Point Guard

Jan 10, 2024 10:49 By radiokerrysport
Lakers Sign New Point Guard
Share this article

On Saturday December 30th during the course of the InsureMyVan.ie Mens Basketball League between Scotts Lakers and Drogheda Wolves, point guard Terion Moss suffered an ankle injury which requires a rehabilitation of six to eight weeks.

With a busy run of games to contend with, the Club has swooped to procure the services of Leondre Washington as Terion Moss recuperates. Washington, a point guard in the same mould as Moss, is from Englewood New Jersey , stands at 6 ft and is a graduate of Robert Morris University( RMU Colonials). An adept passer with an explosive step he was most recently plying his trade in Kosovo.

Separately Jack O Sullivan, who also got injured in the same game, is also facing a spell on the sidelines, with a two month time frame put on his recovery.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Wednesday Basketball Results and Fixtures
Advertisement
Midweek Inter-County Results
Boro On Top Over Chelsea
Advertisement

Recommended

Wednesday Basketball Results and Fixtures
Midweek Inter-County Results
FREE Mental Health First Aid Courses in Tralee and Killarney
Boro On Top Over Chelsea
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus