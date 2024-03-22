Ladies Team To Face Galway Announced

The Kerry Ladies team to play Galway in Round 7 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League on Sunday has been announced.

There's 4 changes from the team that started last week in the win over Meath.

Throw in on Sunday is at 3.45 and the game will be live on Radio Kerry.

1 Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels

2 Ciara O'Brien - Laune Rangers

3 Eilís Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds

4 Ciara Murphy - MKL Gaels

5 Aishling O'Connell - Scartaglin

6 Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes

7 Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney

8 Mary O'Connell - Na Gaeil

9 Anna Galvin - Southern Gaels

10 Niamh Carmody - Finuge/St Senans (C)

11 Danielle O'Leary - Rathmore

12 Lorraine Scanlon - Castleisland Desmonds

13 Katie Brosnan - Firies

14 Emma Dineen - Glenflesk

15 Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh - Corca Dhuibhne

16 Ciara Butler - Castlegregory

17 Amy Harrington - Inbhear Scéine Gaels

18 Cáit Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds

19 Bríd O'Connor - Na Gaeil

20 Hannah O'Donoghue - Beaufort

21 Niamh Ní Chonchúir - Corca Dhuibhne

22 Deirdre Kearney - Na Gaeil

23 Jadyn Lucey - Na Gaeil

24 Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks

25 Fay O'Donoghue - Beaufort

26 Kate O'Sullivan - Daingean Uí Chúis

27 Róisín Smith - Cromane

28 Jess Gill - Southern Gaels

29 Eilís O'Connor - Na Gaeil

30 Siobhán Burns - Dr Crokes