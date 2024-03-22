Advertisement
Ladies Team To Face Galway Announced

Mar 22, 2024 13:00 By radiokerrysport
Ladies Team To Face Galway Announced
The Kerry Ladies team to play Galway in Round 7 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League on Sunday has been announced.

There's 4 changes from the team that started last week in the win over Meath.

Throw in on Sunday is at 3.45 and the game will be live on Radio Kerry.

1 Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels
2 Ciara O'Brien - Laune Rangers
3 Eilís Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds
4 Ciara Murphy - MKL Gaels
5 Aishling O'Connell - Scartaglin
6 Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes
7 Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney
8 Mary O'Connell - Na Gaeil
9 Anna Galvin - Southern Gaels
10 Niamh Carmody - Finuge/St Senans (C)
11 Danielle O'Leary - Rathmore
12 Lorraine Scanlon - Castleisland Desmonds
13 Katie Brosnan - Firies
14 Emma Dineen - Glenflesk
15 Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh - Corca Dhuibhne
16 Ciara Butler - Castlegregory
17 Amy Harrington - Inbhear Scéine Gaels
18 Cáit Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds
19 Bríd O'Connor - Na Gaeil
20 Hannah O'Donoghue - Beaufort
21 Niamh Ní Chonchúir - Corca Dhuibhne
22 Deirdre Kearney - Na Gaeil
23 Jadyn Lucey - Na Gaeil
24 Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks
25 Fay O'Donoghue - Beaufort
26 Kate O'Sullivan - Daingean Uí Chúis
27 Róisín Smith - Cromane
28 Jess Gill - Southern Gaels
29 Eilís O'Connor - Na Gaeil
30 Siobhán Burns - Dr Crokes

