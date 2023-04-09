La Rochelle through in Champions Cup

Saracens have gone out of the European Champions Cup with a 24-10 defeat to holders La Rochelle in the quarter-finals.

The dates, venues and kick off times for the semi-finals have been confirmed.

Leinster will take on Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday April 29th, with a 3pm start.

Scarlets will square up to Glasgow Warriors at Parc y Scarlets from 5:30pm that evening.

Toulon and Benetton go at it at the Stade Félix Mayol on Sunday April 30th from 1:30pm.

La Rochelle take on the Exeter Chiefs in Bordeaux from 4pm.

The Final is on Saturday May 20th at the Aviva Stadium.