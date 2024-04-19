Advertisement
Kyle Hayes back for Limerick; no Cillian O'Connor for Mayo

Apr 19, 2024 12:53 By radiokerrysport
Kyle Hayes back for Limerick; no Cillian O'Connor for Mayo
Kyle Hayes has been restored to the Limerick starting 15 for their trip to League champions Clare in the Munster Hurling Championship on Sunday.

He'll line out at left-wing-back with Cathal O'Neill named to start in midfield alongside Will O'Donoghue.

Clare have included Tony Kelly in their matchday squad for the first time this season for the visit of the All-Ireland champions to Ennis.

Mayo manager Kevin McStay has made one change from their win at New York for their Connacht Football semi-final against Roscommon.

Enda Hession replaces Eoghan McLaughlin in the half-back-line.

Their record scorer Cillian O'Connor is not part of the 26-man panel.

