Kingdom Warrior wins

Kerry’s Kevin Cronin has won in Boston.

The Kingdom Warrior defeated Patrick Pierre, winning with a 4th round TKO.

Team Cronin fight report:

Kevin Cronin, who faced New York based American fighter Patrick Pierre last night, brought the very large Irish crowd to their feet in Boston.

From the very first bell Cronin established a dominant jab to the head and body of Pierre. It didn't take long for the 'Kingdom Warrior' to start finding his rhythm after 6 months out of the ring and start bringing his back hand into play.

To his credit Pierre didn't look to lie down and began to answer back, aiming for the body of Cronin with his own jab and trying to set up his own back hands.

The head movement and constant angle changes from Kevin started to upset the New Yorkers game plan.

In round 3 the 'Kingdom Warrior' landed some telling blows, wobbling the legs of Pierre who backed off to the ropes and looked like he was saved by the bell.

Going into round 4 Cronin was beginning to look dominant and was growing in confidence.

After a destructive start to round 4 with the Kerry man landing some eye-catching combinations.

A beautiful body and head combination buckled the legs of the New Yorker putting him back peddling to the ropes, Cronin set up 3 fast combinations switching from body to head with Pierre badly hurt and not answering back the ref waved this one off and saved Pierre.

Round four Technical Knockout for the 'Kingdom Warrior'

The word post-fight is that Cronin has earned a big step up and title shot after his performance. Fight, Location and broadcasters TBC.