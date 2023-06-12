Kingdom Warrior set to make step-up to Super Middleweight

Kingdom Warrior Kevin Cronin will this week compete for the first time at Super Middleweight.

The Kerryman is to go up against Spanish Super Middleweight Santos Madrena over 6 rounds in Cork on Saturday, the fighters due in the ring between 8.30 and 9.30.

The Boxing Union of Ireland have confirmed to Team Cronin that upon the Kingdom Warrior successfully making the Super Middleweight limit of 168 pounds and winning at the weekend, he will be next to face current champion Craig McCarthy for the BUI Irish Super Middleweight Title.