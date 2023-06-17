Advertisement
Kingdom Warrior makes step-up to Super Middleweight tonight

Jun 17, 2023 09:06 By radiokerrysport
Kerry’s Kevin Cronin tonight fights for the first time at Super Middleweight level.

The Kingdom Warrior meets Spanish Super Middleweight Santos Madrena over 6 rounds in Cork.

The pair are due in the ring around 8.30.

