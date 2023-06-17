Kingdom Warrior makes step-up to Super Middleweight tonight

Kerry’s Kevin Cronin tonight fights for the first time at Super Middleweight level.
The Kingdom Warrior meets Spanish Super Middleweight Santos Madrena over 6 rounds in Cork.
The pair are due in the ring around 8.30.
Advertisement
Kerry’s Kevin Cronin tonight fights for the first time at Super Middleweight level.
The Kingdom Warrior meets Spanish Super Middleweight Santos Madrena over 6 rounds in Cork.
The pair are due in the ring around 8.30.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus