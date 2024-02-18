Advertisement
Sport

Kingdom Warrior Looking Forward To Boston Battle

Feb 18, 2024 18:21 By radiokerrysport
Kingdom Warrior Looking Forward To Boston Battle
Share this article

The Kingdom Warrior Kevin Cronin is looking forward to his next fight in Boston on St Patrick's Weekend.

He doesn't know who his opponent will be yet as he explained to John Drummey.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Glenbeigh Glencar Cromane U15s Victorious In London
Advertisement
Jack Kennedy Wins Grand National Trial At Punchestown
Blades Sliced Open By Seagulls
Advertisement

Recommended

Glenbeigh Glencar Cromane U15s Victorious In London
Jack Kennedy Wins Grand National Trial At Punchestown
Blades Sliced Open By Seagulls
Rangers Go Top Of Scottish Premiership
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus