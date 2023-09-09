Kingdom Warrior fight off

Kevin Cronin's Super Middleweight Irish title fight is off.

The Kingdom Warrior was due to take on Waterford's Craig McCarthy next weekend.

However, the World title fight between Tyrone McKenna and Nicholas Esposito is off, which means the whole card has been cancelled for reasons yet to be revealed.

Advertisement

Kevin Cronin statement:

My heart is broken writing this being so close to pulling off one my dreams in front of the world. My life has been put on hold with a long time for this for it not to go ahead, I don't know how to explain this to myself not to mind everyone else.

Anyone who was heading up, I'll have text you about anything you need to know.

Advertisement

I've put in the best camp of my life, I'm in my career best condition, the weight is nearly there and financially I have poured everything I have made into this camp not to mind physically what it has taken out of me.

I'm fuming and cannot apologise enough to every one of you who were looking forwards to going up next week, I was/am blown away by the amount of you who were heading up again just to watch me lift that title. I'm forever grateful.

I have been thrown more obstacles than any other fighter I know in the past 48 months and for this to happen after all that I don't know what to say.

Advertisement

My Sponsors, yet again thank you for your continued backing from the start, you have been brilliant to me and I am grateful for your backing💚

I'm going to have to take the weekend off and let the body recover after the last few months in camp. Next week we will look at options to get this Irish Title fight back in with Craig.

There are a few shows between here and the end of the year, one is very close to home we might look at that. I'm sure there's promotions dying for this fight, if ye wanna do Kerry then hit us up, the INEC will be sold out within a month and me and Craig are both after going through a camp so another short camp is all we need!!

Advertisement

For now, I have to switch off for a few hours because my brain is absolutely melted from all this😪 any questions just message and I'll get back to you all."