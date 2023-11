Declan Dowling reports

Bobsleigh Dream won heat 8 in Round 2 of the Willwego.com Irish St Leger for Willie Joe Murphy, Gneeveguilla.

There were 2 Kerry winners at Shelbourne Park.

Advertisement

Ballymac Walt was first in race 2 for Liam Dowling.

Daleroad Duke took the 11th for Thomas O’Keeffe, Lixnaw.