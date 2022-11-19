Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday night review

There was a ten race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night.

The first race went to Brackers Hope owned by Carmel O'Regan of Tralee. The 4/1 shot came with a late surge to defy the front running Millroad Dash in 29.81 by a head.

Race 2 formed the first leg of a double for Tralee trainer Pat McMahone. Send it Dancer having been balked at the first bend came with a late surge to beat wristy hurling by three quarters of a length in 29.87 at a price of 9/4.

Beth Reidy of Ballyheigue won race 3 with Feora Pete taking up the lead a the third bend the 5/4 favourite went on to beat Baltovin August by 3 lengths in 29.26.

Race 4 was the second leg of Pat McMahon's double when Send it Pat prevailed by three lengths over Gentle Houdini in 29.27 at a price of 7/4.

Race 5 over the sprint distance was won by Andrew Sheehy of Ballyduff, the 10/1 outsider led off the first bend to beat Andy's Choice by three and a half lengths in 17.99.

Disco Pants was the winner of race 6 for joint owners John Breen and Conor Healy of Ballymac. The 2/1 shot beat South of Georgia by 4 and half lengths in 28.42.

Donal G OMahony of Millstreet was the winner of race 7 with Millridge Timmy. Taking up the lead of the third bend he beat Moybella Pixie in 28.89 at a price of 5/1.

Nocturnal Freya for Noirin McElligott of Listowel was the winner of race 8. The 4/1 shot took up the lead off the last bend to beat LIsseycasey John Jo by 3 lengths in 28.92 at a price of 4/1.

Race 9 was the feature race of the night, with the final of the DeLaval 570 yards stake. This was won by Natural Bandit. In a titantic finish he just got up in the last stride to deny the front running Cool Kemzo by a head in 31.47 at a price of 5/2.

The final race of the night went to Satellite Black by Neily Jones of Killarney. Leading from trap rise he beat Nocturnal Mo by 3 lengths in 29.14 at a price 13/2.

Racing again this evening at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium with first race off at 7.46.