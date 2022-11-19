Advertisement
Sport

Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday night review

Nov 19, 2022 14:11 By radiokerrysport
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday night review Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday night review
Share this article

There was a ten race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night.

The first race went to Brackers Hope owned by Carmel O'Regan of Tralee. The 4/1 shot came with a late surge to defy the front running Millroad Dash in 29.81 by a head.

Race 2 formed the first leg of a double for Tralee trainer Pat McMahone. Send it Dancer having been balked at the first bend came with a late surge to beat wristy hurling by three quarters of a length in 29.87 at a price of 9/4.

Advertisement

Beth Reidy of Ballyheigue won race 3 with Feora Pete taking up the lead a the third bend the 5/4 favourite went on to beat Baltovin August by 3 lengths in 29.26.

Race 4 was the second leg of Pat McMahon's double when Send it Pat prevailed by three lengths over Gentle Houdini in 29.27 at a price of 7/4.

Race 5 over the sprint distance was won by Andrew Sheehy of Ballyduff, the 10/1 outsider led off the first bend to beat Andy's Choice by three and a half lengths in 17.99.

Advertisement

Disco Pants was the winner of race 6 for joint owners John Breen and Conor Healy of Ballymac. The 2/1 shot beat South of Georgia by 4 and half lengths in 28.42.

Donal G OMahony of Millstreet was the winner of race 7 with Millridge Timmy. Taking up the lead of the third bend he beat Moybella Pixie in 28.89 at a price of 5/1.

Nocturnal Freya for Noirin McElligott of Listowel was the winner of race 8. The 4/1 shot took up the lead off the last bend to beat LIsseycasey John Jo by 3 lengths in 28.92 at a price of 4/1.

Advertisement

Race 9 was the feature race of the night, with the final of the DeLaval 570 yards stake. This was won by Natural Bandit. In a titantic finish he just got up in the last stride to deny the front running Cool Kemzo by a head in 31.47 at a price of 5/2.

The final race of the night went to Satellite Black by Neily Jones of Killarney. Leading from trap rise he beat Nocturnal Mo by 3 lengths in 29.14 at a price 13/2.

Racing again this evening at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium with first race off at 7.46.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus