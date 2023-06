Kerry’s Kevin Cronin has successfully made the Super Middleweight limit for his bout against Spaniard Santos Madrena (MA-DREENA) tomorrow night.

The Kingdom Warrior weighed in at 75.6kg; 76kg being the limit.

6 foot 2 Cronin, as expected, towered over his 5ft 10 opponent, with Cronin also having a good reach advantage.

Advertisement

Cronin will be fight number 3 in Cork tomorrow night and is expected in the ring around 8.30.