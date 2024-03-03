Advertisement
Kingdom at Armagh at lunchtime

Mar 3, 2024 00:56 By radiokerrysport
Kingdom at Armagh at lunchtime
Kerry v Mayo in the Lidl Ladies National Football League at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney. Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry have an away tie this lunchtime in the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

Round 5 has taken them to Armagh for a 1 o’clock start.

Kerry joint manager Darragh Long

Armagh manager Greg McGonigle

