Killorglin win Kerry derby; National basketball review

Flexachem KCYMS beat Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 83-76 in the Insuremyvan.ie Men’s Super League.
In the National League Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney lost 98-86 to SETU Waterford Vikings.
Killarney Cougars went down 118-89 against Limerick Celtics.
Q1 29 - 31
Q2 68 - 55
Q3 95 - 68
Q4 118 - 89
Top scorers:
Killarney Cougars
Darius Hopkins - 28
Ryan Sanders - 27
Oleh Drahanchuk - 23
Limerick Celtics
Justin Motley - 29
Micheal Hood - 26
Eoghan Donaghy - 23
Miles Felletti - 20
The MissQuote.ie Women’s National League saw Utility Trust St Pauls Killarney defeat Marble City Hawks 80-48.