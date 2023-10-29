Advertisement
Sport

Killorglin win Kerry derby; National basketball review

Oct 29, 2023 10:31 By radiokerrysport
Killorglin win Kerry derby; National basketball review
Share this article

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flexachem KCYMS beat Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 83-76 in the Insuremyvan.ie Men’s Super League.

In the National League Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney lost 98-86 to SETU Waterford Vikings.

Killarney Cougars went down 118-89 against Limerick Celtics.
Q1 29 - 31
Q2 68 - 55
Q3 95 - 68
Q4 118 - 89

Top scorers:
Killarney Cougars
Darius Hopkins - 28
Ryan Sanders - 27
Oleh Drahanchuk - 23

Limerick Celtics
Justin Motley - 29
Micheal Hood - 26
Eoghan Donaghy - 23
Miles Felletti - 20

The MissQuote.ie Women’s National League saw Utility Trust St Pauls Killarney defeat Marble City Hawks 80-48.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

World Cup glory for South Africa, and Kerry
Advertisement
Finuge St.Senans seek Munster final qualification
Listowel or Ballymac for Junior Premier glory today
Advertisement

Recommended

Number of people in North Kerry without power
No winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth €3.4 million
Kerry TD slams government policing policy amid rising crime figures
Listowel or Ballymac for Junior Premier glory today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus