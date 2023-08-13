Killorglin rowing notes

Our juniors had some great achievements at the Swift Junior Coastal Rowing Championships in Bantry on Saturday, the 12th of August.
In total, we had 5 Championship wins, listed below and one second place finish, on top of some other good performances.
1st: WJ18 4x+ Sadhbh O’Sullivan, Aoibhe Horan, Belle O’Shea and Lily O’Shea coxed by Celine Kavanagh
1st: WJ18 2x Aoibhe Horan and Sadhbh O’Sullivan
1st: WJ18 1x Aoibhe Horan
1st: W16 4x+ Sadhbh OSullivan, Belle O’Shea, Fia O’Gorman and Ava O’Sullivan coxed by Celine Kavanagh
1st: W14 4x+ Magda Draczynska, Freya Doyle, Ava O’Sullivan and Hailey Cunningham coxed by Celine Kavanagh
2nd: WJ16 2x Belle O’Shea and Lily O’Shea
We had 5 more top 10 finishes -
4th - MJ16 4x+ of Jerome Murphy, Noah O’Flaherty, Joe Horan and Cian Hynes coxed by Celine Kavanagh
5th MJ16 2x of Noah O’Flaherty and Jerome Murphy coming in a close 4th place
8th - WJ16 4x+ of Magda Draczynska, Freya Doyle, Hailey Cunningham, Zoe Conway coxed by Rhiannon O’Donoghue
8th - MJ18 1x of Kieren McHugh
10th - MJ16 2x of Liam Byrne and Sean O’Gorman
In addition, Killorglin senior rowers won 3 National Senior titles in Coastal rowing at the Swift Coastal Senior Championship, which took place in Donegal, on the 29th & 30th of July.
1st in Women's Coastal Solo: Monika Dukarska (5th time in a row)
1st in the Women's Coastal Double: Monika Dukarska and Rhiannon O'Donoghue (5th time in a row)
1st in the Women's Coastal Quad: Rhiannon O'Donoghue, Monika Dukarska, Leonie Bartsch, Aoibhe Horan, coxed by Celine Kavanagh (6th years in a row).