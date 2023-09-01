Killorglin rower into European final

Kerry's Monika Dukarska has qualified for the Women’s Singles final at the European Coastal Rowing Championships in France.

The Killorglin lady finished 3rd in her heat, posting the 3rd fastest time overall across the two heats.

Top 3 in Heat 1:

1.SWEDAN Maria BERG time: 21:00.04

2. ITALY Alice RAMELLA TIME: 21:07.14

3. NETHERLANDS Janneke VAN DER MEULEN TIME: 21:12.83

Top 3 in Heat 2:

1. AZERBAIJAN Diana DYMCHENKO 20:15.75

2. FRANCE Elodie RAVERA-SCARAMOZZINO 20:23.97

3. IRELAND Monika DUKARSKA 20:30.69

The final takes place at 4:10 Irish time today, with 18 boats lining up to race over 6 kilometres.