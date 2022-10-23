Advertisement
Killarney lady wins Connacht Masters

Oct 23, 2022 14:10 By radiokerrysport
Killarney's Sinead Galvin has won the Connacht Masters ladies singles.

She also took silver in the ladies Doubles with her partner Theresa Cowman of Wicklow.

Gio Gaundio (Kingdom) withdrew due to injury.

