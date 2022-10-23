Killarney lady wins Connacht Masters

Killarney's Sinead Galvin has won the Connacht Masters ladies singles.
She also took silver in the ladies Doubles with her partner Theresa Cowman of Wicklow.
Gio Gaundio (Kingdom) withdrew due to injury.
