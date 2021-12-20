Advertisement
Sport

Killarney Forestry Rally returns in 2022

Dec 20, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrysport
Killarney and District Motor Club have announced the return of the Killarney Forestry Rally in 2022.

The event, which was last run in 2007, will be the opening round of the Forestry Championship and will take place on Sunday, February 20th.
KDMC revels in the challenge of running a fantastic Forestry event in 2022. The decision to run the rally was taken by club directors before a unanimous decision came from club members last Tuesday in support of the event.

The club has come to the decision to donate all profits from the event to the Air Ambulance. A number of worthy charities were mentioned in the decision making process. Former KDMC chairman Donie Lucey is one of the leading men behind setting up the fantastic service which is hugely important to the rural community in Kerry, hence making it an easy decision to choose this fantastic cause.

The club is excited to take on what is a new challenge to many members and together with the Clerk of the Course, the team will ensure to raise the bar in forestry rallying in Ireland. Dermot Healy, COC for the event, says he will leave no stone unturned to ensure a maximum donation can be given to the Air Ambulance Service.

