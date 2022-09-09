Killarney Celtic manager steps down

Brian Spillane has stepped down as manager of Killarney Celtic.

Spillane, who guided the team to four-in-a-row league and cup success, has informed club officials that he is stepping aside to focus on other projects but will be available in an advisory capacity for coaching activities and other team-related matters.

Celtic Chairman Tim Jones has stepped in as interim team manager.

Advertisement

“The club would like to thank Brian for his incredible contribution. He has been a magnificent manager and his commitment and drive had to be seen to be believed,” Tim Jones said.

“We would also like to thank his family and all his friends who were alongside him all the way on his incredible journey with Celtic,” he added.