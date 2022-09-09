Advertisement
Sport

Killarney Celtic manager steps down

Sep 9, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrysport
Killarney Celtic manager steps down Killarney Celtic manager steps down
Share this article

Brian Spillane has stepped down as manager of Killarney Celtic.

Spillane, who guided the team to four-in-a-row league and cup success, has informed club officials that he is stepping aside to focus on other projects but will be available in an advisory capacity for coaching activities and other team-related matters.

Celtic Chairman Tim Jones has stepped in as interim team manager.

Advertisement

“The club would like to thank Brian for his incredible contribution. He has been a magnificent manager and his commitment and drive had to be seen to be believed,” Tim Jones said.

“We would also like to thank his family and all his friends who were alongside him all the way on his incredible journey with Celtic,” he added.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus