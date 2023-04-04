Advertisement
Kilkenny and Limerick chasing Allianz Hurling League prize

Apr 4, 2023 10:04 By radiokerrysport
Kilkenny and Limerick chasing Allianz Hurling League prize
Having earned promotion from Divisions 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B respectively, Offaly, Meath, Roscommon and Cavan are the big winners so far in the Allianz Hurling League.

It leaves the last – and biggest – prize still to be won when Kilkenny and Limerick meet in the Division 1 final in Pairc Ui Chaoimh next Sunday (2.00).

It’s a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final, which the Shannonsiders won by two points (1-31 to 2-26).

Limerick are attempting to win the League title for the third time in five seasons.

They are chasing their 14th Division 1 title, having won their last one in 2020.

Kilkenny are bidding for their 20th Division 1 title. They have won 18 outright and a 19th on a shared basis with Galway as there was no final in 2021 due to Covid’s impact on the season. Kilkenny’s last win in a final was in 2018 when they beat Tipperary. Derek Lyng leads Kilkenny into a final for the first time.

