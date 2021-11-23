Kilcummin confirmed for East Kerry semi-final

Kilcummin is to host the Dr Crokes against Rathmore semi-final of the East Kerry Senior Football Championship, for the Dr O'Donoghue Cup sponsored by Aquilla Club & Dr O' Donoghoue’s family.
It will throw-in at 2 o’clock on Sunday.
