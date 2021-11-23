Advertisement
Sport

Kilcummin confirmed for East Kerry semi-final

Nov 23, 2021 12:11 By radiokerrysport
Kilcummin confirmed for East Kerry semi-final Kilcummin confirmed for East Kerry semi-final
Share this article

Kilcummin is to host the Dr Crokes against Rathmore semi-final of the East Kerry Senior Football Championship, for the Dr O'Donoghue Cup sponsored by Aquilla Club & Dr O' Donoghoue’s family.

It will throw-in at 2 o’clock on Sunday.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus